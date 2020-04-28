|
Rev. Robert (Bob) Hatley
Madisonville - Rev. Robert (Bob) Hatley, age 78, of Madisonville, passed away 1:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at U.T. Medical Center.
He was a graduate of Madisonville High School. He retired from M & M Mars Company and was a member of Notchey Creek Baptist Church, Tellico Masonic Lodge # 80, and Vonore O.E.S. Chapter 383. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed helping the veteran's community.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Jean Watson Hatley; parents, John and Evelyn Hatley. Survivors: daughter and son-in-law, Bobbie and Ricky Fadeley, of Madisonville; Son and daughter-in-law, George (Tiger) and Christina Hatley, of Cookeville; Grandchildren, Rick Fadeley, Jr., Elisha Fadeley and Chelsie Cooper, of Madisonville, Kylle Anderson, of Cookeville, Heidi and Dillon Stults, of Colorado Springs, CO, Logan Anderson, of Oklahoma City, OK; Great-grandchildren, Mary Beth Fadeley, Gabriel Nathaniel Fadeley; Sister, Mrs. David (Jane) Hooper; Brother and sister-in-law, John (Roger) and Patricia Hatley, all of Madisonville; Several nieces and nephews; Companion of many years, Mary Wolfe, of Vonore.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans local Chapter 93, C/O Commander Dean Tufford, 1849 Federal Road, Madisonville, TN 37354. A drive-in graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at Notchey Creek Cemetery. Rev. Mitch Ingram, Rev. David Koopman will officiate. Due to the current health crisis, attendees will be asked to remain in their cars. A private Masonic service and rendering of military honors will be held for the family. Military honors will be provided by V.F.W. Post 5156, D.A.V. Chapter 93 and American Legion Post 106. The online guestbook may be signed at www.biereleyhale.com. The public viewing will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020