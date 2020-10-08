Robert "RJ" Haun
Knoxville - Robert "RJ" Haun, age 84 of Knox County, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was retired from Plastiline with 40+ years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, father, Robert "Uncle Bob" and mother, Lilly "Aunt Lilly" Haun; and brother, James S. Haun. Survivors include wife, Sandra Haun; sons, Jeff Haun and Anthony (Angie) Haun; grandchildren, Lea (Justin) and Kailee; special grandchildren, Thomas, Joshua, Todd, Alen-Michael, Abby, and Savanah; nieces, Carolyn Mayes and Pam Cheek and several other nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Dickie; and sisters-in-law, Diana, Joyce, and Becky. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 at McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm with a chapel service to follow at 7:00, Rev. Mike Vincent officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Asbury Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
