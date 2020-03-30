|
Robert Hemphill Temple
Knoxville - Robert Hemphill Temple, age 91, passed away on March 26, 2020 at his home. He accepted Jesus as his savior at age 21. He was a longtime member of Fountain City United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Christian Fellowship Sunday School Class, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.
Bob graduated in the class of 1948 from Central High School and from the University of Tennessee in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in Business. He served two years in the U.S. Army.
Bob was an avid sportsman and athlete. In high school he was named All-City Player of the Year for basketball and played on the football team. He played basketball for UT, and he remained a loyal Vol fan and member of the Orange Tie Club for many years. He was head lifeguard at Whittle Springs Pool and Knoxville City Diving Champion. He waterskiied until the age of 85 and taught many others how to ski. He excelled at tennis and won the State Doubles Championship, senior division, in his 70s. In later years, he also enjoyed hiking in the Smokies. He was a longtime member and past president of the Fountain City Sportsmen's Club. In 2002, the Halls YMCA was renamed as the Bob Temple YMCA.
Bob was a self-employed builder and subdivision developer. In this profession he sought to lift others up by teaching new skills to his employees, friends and neighbors and providing employment to those released from incarceration. His last subdivision was Temple Acres in Halls.
Service and love for others were the guiding principles of Bob's life. He was a founding member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Knoxville and was awarded the Alvah Bible Influence award in 2013. The Fountain City Town Hall named him Fountain City Man of the Year in 1985. He helped build and finance several Habitat for Humanity homes in Knoxville, and was inducted into the Central High School Hall of Fame in 2012. He cherished his longtime lunch friends at Litton's, tennis partners, and fellow Sportsmen's Club members.
Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen Boring Temple; parents, Marjory and Will Temple; siblings, Bill Temple, Jim Temple and Van Temple, and granddaughter, Tiffany Rose.
He is survived by his siblings, Marjory Temple Rogers and husband Arden and John Temple and wife Mary Sue; children, Linda Temple Wise and husband, Steve; Ginger Temple Baxter and husband, Bill; Rob Temple and wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Anne Wise Kann, Janie Thompson, Elizabeth Baxter-Stanczyk, Jennifer Reynolds, Joe Baxter, John Baxter, and Brad Rose; 15 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and countless beloved friends.
The family would like to especially thank caregivers Angela Hauschildt, Margie Hauschildt, Joann Helton, and Jennifer Murphy.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fountain City United Methodist Church, Knoxville Habitat for Humanity or the Greater Knoxville YMCA. Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Temple family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020