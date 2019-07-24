|
|
Robert ("Rob") Henry Burdette
Knoxville - Robert ("Rob") Henry Burdette, age 73, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019 surrounded by family in his Hardin Valley home. Rob was born on May 20, 1946 in Oak Ridge and enjoyed a happy childhood as the eldest of three brothers, with whom he shared a strong, lifelong bond. He graduated from Karns High School in 1964 and joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War before being honorably discharged. In 1983, he met Beverly, who along with her son and four daughters, would become his loving family. They were married at Ball Camp Baptist Church in March of 1986 and welcomed a daughter later that year. Rob loved camping, hiking, gardening, fishing and canoeing with his wife, children and eventually, grandchildren. After retiring, he and Beverly enjoyed traveling stateside and abroad for several years. His warmth and sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him.
Rob is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Audria Burdette and brother, Greg Burdette. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Beverly, brother Tim (Joan) Burdette, son Jay (Kathy) Garcia, daughters Lisa (Justin) Hudd, Cristy (Chris) Lohmann, Sofie (David) Bell, Sandra (Colin) McLeod and Audria (Brett) Mincey, 21 grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.
There will be a celebration of life Saturday, August 3 at Church of the Savior (934 N. Weisgarber Rd). Service will begin at 3 p.m., followed by visitation and light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rob's memory may be made to the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org/donate
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 24 to July 31, 2019