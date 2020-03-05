|
|
Robert Hill
Ft. Pierce, FL - HILL, Robert Eugene, 74, passed away February 23, 2020 at his home in Ft. Pierce, Fla. Bob got his start in the floral industry in the mid-'60s at Das Blooming House in Berne, Ind. From there he started The Flower Bowl in Berne and then All About Flowers in Fort Wayne. Over the years Bob worked for several different floral companies in Ft Wayne. Bob won the Indiana State Designer of the Year award circa 1980. Bob's design talents and his efficient methods made him a great asset for the Wholesale side of the floral business.
In 2002 Bob retired with the intention to move to Florida to be close to his girls. He stopped off in Knoxville to visit the Brock family at Flowers Direct. Bob spent the next 12 years in TN where he enjoyed working, spending time with friends, shopping, gardening, and watching sports. Bob was a big fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers. He regularly watched football and both men's and women's basketball, after moving to Florida he continued to follow UT Sports and would call his friends in TN to discuss the games. Bob's good humor and quick wit never knew a stranger. He always had a joke and a smile to offer those whose lives he touched on a daily basis. In Florida, Bob worked seasonal part-time as a designer at A Standing Ovation Florist in Port St Lucie. He attended Parkview Baptist Church in Ft Pierce, connecting instantly with Pastor Doug, who is also from Tennessee.
Bob was preceded in death by Infant sister, Judith Kay Hill, teenage son Gregg Alan Rich, brother, Jim Hill and recently his sister Janice Tupper-Dryer.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters; Tonya Rich-Rogers (Ricky Rogers) of Tampa, Fla. and Jennifer Bartholomew (Rick Bartholomew) of Port St Lucie, Fla., grandsons; Jonathan Rich, Jordan Rich-Rogers, Zachary Bartholomew, and Branson Bartholomew. Siblings; Jerry Hill (Marilou) of Decatur, Ind., Norma Hill of Berne, Ind., Paul Hill of Berne, Ind., sister-in-law Claudia Hill of St Petersburg, Fla.; many nieces and nephews; his extended family which includes Stanley and Sherry Brock of Knoxville, Tenn., Wayne and Rhoda Brock of Knoxville, Tenn., Butch Brock and wife Catherine of Chattanooga, TN, and friends too numerous to mention. He was a great spirit, a lot of fun, and will be missed.
A Life Celebration will be held in Indiana, more detailed information will be announced once confirmed.
Please share a memory at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tampa-fl/robert-hill-9052082
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020