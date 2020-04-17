Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Robert Holifield Obituary
Robert Holifield

Knoxville - Robert Quin Holifield, Jr. age 76, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical.

Preceded in death by wife, Geraldine Lynn Holifield; parents, Robert and Mary Holifield; great-granddaughter, Ansleigh Shackelford.

Survivors: daughters, Stacie Lynne Holifield and Tina Rose Austin; son and daughter-in-law, Robert Holifield, III and Wesleigh Holifield; grandchildren, Whitney Harris, Derrick Harris, Devin Harris, Paige Shackelford, Hope Austin, Cody Austin, Silas Austin, Jeremy Holifield, Olivia Holifield, Isla Holifield and Raeleigh Holifield; great-grandchildren, Elijah Harris, Brealynn Harris, Asyah Harris, Adaleigh Shackelford and Kholson Shackelford; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Jim Hood.

Funeral services will be private. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Holifield's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
