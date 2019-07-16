|
Robert Homer Gentry, Jr. M.D.
Knoxville - Robert Homer Gentry, Jr., M.D. of Knoxville, TN, born September 8, 1925 in Denton, TX, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. He served in the Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician's Mate (AETM2C) during World War II on the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. He was discharged from the Navy on June 29, 1946. After receiving a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Texas he was employed as a physicist at Monsanto Chemical Company in Texas City, Texas. He changed his career path three years later and enrolled in University of Texas at Galveston where he earned his medical degree. After two years in psychiatric residency in Galveston, TX followed by a third year of residency in Washington, DC, he established his private practice in Knoxville, TN in December of 1960. In 2014, after 54 years of practice, he retired at the age of 89. Robert's hobbies included photography, woodworking, watching old movies and young ladies. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Sandra Young Bivens Gentry; father, Robert Homer Gentry, Sr.; mother, Nannie Mae Peters Gentry; stepmother, Sue Gentry; son, Robert Homer Gentry III and first wife, Betty Lacy Gentry. Survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa Gentry Cuneo and John Cuneo of Mt. Airy, MD, Diane Gentry Miller and Wayne Miller, and Alecia Gentry all of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren: Christin Cuneo Brown and husband, Christopher Brown of Frederick, MD, Shannon Miller Welch and husband, Kevin Welch of Knoxville, TN, Paula R. Miller of Cookeville, TN, and Andrew Gentry of Knoxville, TN; great-grandchildren, Cole Foflygen of Boonesboro, MD, Lilly Cuneo of Frederick MD and Liam Welch of Knoxville, TN and stepson, Eric Bivens of Louisville, TN. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17th at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A celebration of life for Robert will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Ron Jordan officiating. At Robert's request, please wear bright colors. Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 16, 2019