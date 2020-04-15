|
Robert Howard Richmond Beard
Farragut - Robert Howard Richmond "Bob" "Da" Beard, age 77, of Farragut, born November 24, 1942 went home to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon, April 10, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Bob was a member of First Baptist Concord and a strong supporter of Mission of Hope. He was a heart transplant of 25 and a half years. Bob was a graduate of East High School Class of 1960 and from the University of Tennessee. He began his career as a CPA with a large international firm and after several years established his own practice, where he was blessed to work with his daughters and wife. Bob loved the mountains and the beach, but his greatest love was his family. They would never have experienced so many adventures without him. He was the gate keeper for Farragut Baseball for many years and was honored with a brick on the Walkway of Champions.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Lynne Beard; parents; brother and beloved grandparents, PaPaw and MiMi.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Priscilla Crisp Beard; daughters and sons-in-law, Missy and Mike Fierley, Paige and Mike DeFreece, Dustye and Clint McCarty all of Farragut; grandchildren, Jared Pinkston, Jacob (Jaime), Michael (Kimberly), Justine (Josh Allen), Madison and Jordan Fierley; Meagan, Steven and Parker DeFreece; Vance, Robby and Seth McCarty; six great grandchildren, sister, Maria Counce; several nieces and nephews.
A private service was held with Rev. John Mark Harrison officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission of Hope, www.missionofhope.org
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Beard family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020