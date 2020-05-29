Robert Howard Smith
Knoxville - Robert Howard Smith (Bronson), age 71, of Knoxville passed away on Friday April 10, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith, and served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. He was a loving husband, papaw, and father. He is preceded in death by parents, Mark and Audrey Smith; brothers, Charlie Smith, Reed Smith, and Lynn Smith. He is survived by wife, Sandra Smith; sons, Robert Lynn Smith (Shannon Smith), and Blake Workman; grandchildren, Barbara Smith, Alyssa Jones (Jerry Jones), Chris Jennings (Amanda Fitzgibbon), and Michael Robinson; great grandchildren, Chloe Jones, Nathan Jones, Hannah Jones, C.J. Jennings, and Kiara Jennings; brothers, Ernie Smith (Cathy Smith), and Wayne Smith; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday June 2, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm, immediately followed by a memorial service at 7:00 pm officiated by Rev. Jay Miller. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 9:15 am for a 9:30 am for an inurnment service. Full military honors provided by Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.