|
|
Dr. Robert Hunt, Jr.
Morristown - Dr. Robert McPhail Hunt, Jr.: It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dr. Robert McPhail Hunt, Jr. of Morristown, Tennessee on April 20, 2020 due to a sudden illness. Dr. Hunt was born in 1943 in Stuart, Florida, while his father was awaiting his posting as a radar officer during WWII. Robert's family settled in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1947. He graduated from Knoxville West High School in 1961, then he began his undergraduate studies at Vanderbilt University, including a semester abroad in Aix-en-Provence, France. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in 1965 and his medical degree from UT College of Medicine in Memphis in 1969. He continued his education in the area of gastroenterology at the Cleveland Clinic from 1971-1973. After completion of his training, Dr. Hunt opened a gastroenterology practice in Morristown, Tennessee and worked at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital and Jefferson Memorial Hospital for over 35 years. He also took care of patients at local nursing homes. Dr. Hunt is preceded in death by his loving parents, Irene Shirley Hunt and Robert Hunt, Sr. of Townville and Walhalla, South Carolina and later Knoxville. He leaves behind three children: Robert McPhail III (Jenny Busbee) of Milton, Georgia, Laura Hunt Guillaumin (Jean-Francois Guillaumin) of Paris, France, and Charlotte Hunt (John Bunch) of San Francisco, California. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Hunt of Asheville, North Carolina; his brother, Bill Hunt of Knoxville; and his former wife, Catherine Veyrat Hunt of Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Hunt was very proud of his three granddaughters (Olivia, Celia, and Irene) and three grandsons (Brendan, Jean-Gabriel, and Otto). Family and friends offer sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital for their extraordinary care for Dr. Hunt during his illness. Given the uncertain global circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date, and the family will provide those details upon request. Meanwhile, we ask those who knew him well to remember fondly his love of opera, classical music, and travelling, for these memories offer us comfort during this time of mourning. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020