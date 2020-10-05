Robert Irwin "Bob" Holbert
Knoxville - Robert Irwin "Bob" Holbert, age 81 of Knoxville, completed his earthly journey and received his heavenly wings on Friday, October 2, 2020. Bob grew up in the Halls community and attended Halls High School. He was a member of Texas Valley Baptist Church, but for the last 23 years he faithfully attended Lyons Creek Baptist Church. He had a career of 37 years with Riley Foods Corp (JFG Coffee Co.) and rose through the company retiring as a supervisor. He then went on to work for UT parking and transit services. He was an avid sportsman that loved hunting and fishing. He was very active in his community, serving on the board of directors for the Knoxville Falcons Youth Organization for 17 years and 11 years as its president. He was a very loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all of those that knew and loved him. Preceded in death by his parents Curtis Holbert and Marion Holbert Dossett and his deceased wife, Faye Holbert. Survived by his wife of 23 years, Sandra Holbert; Brother, Donald Dossett (Linda); Sons, Wayne Holbert (Carol), Jeff Holbert (Katrina); Daughter Debbie H. Winters; Step Daughters, Beth Hirsch (Mark), Emily Wood (Curtis); Grandchildren, Michael Holbert (Kelly), Ben Winters, Cory Holbert, Elizabeth Geames (Chase), Anna Winters, Noelle Foreman, Noah Young, Lindsey Grace Harkleroad (Zane), Zach Ballinger (Taylor), Hayden Hirsch, Rosabeth Wood; Great Grandchildren, Grayson, Ava, Easton, Harlee, Hudson, Harley, Paisley, Korbyn, Arefel, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm, Rev. Mark Williams will be officiating. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery at 2:00pm on Thursday, October 8, for a graveside service. Pallbearers: Corey Holbert, Ben Winters, Zane Harkleroad, Zachary Ballinger, Hayden Hirsch, Michael Holbert; Honorary Pallbearer: Chase Geames. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com