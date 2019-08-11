Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
1101 N Broadway
Knoxville, TN
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
1101 N Broadway
Knoxville, TN
Robert Ivan Clift Sr.

Robert Ivan Clift Sr. Obituary
Robert Ivan Clift, Sr

Knoxville - Robert Ivan Clift, Sr. 84, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away, Friday August 9, 2019, at Island Home Park Health and Rehab peacefully after an extended illness. Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was active member of St. James Episcopal Church for 61 years as an usher, vestry member, helping hands, mobile meals and chief coffee maker. He was a 1953 graduate of Fulton High School where he played football and ran track. His employment career included Tucker Steel as a template designer for 27 years and The University of Tennessee in preventative maintenance for 13 years. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Otha and Elsie Clift; brother Paul Clift; sister-in-law Sonia Clift; infant grandson Ivan Clift, and infant great-granddaughter Stephanie Jones. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Jane W. Clift; children

Robert Clift, Jr. (Anita), Susan Bain, Michael Clift (Nancy), Nancy Mingie (Rex), Pam Barbera (Chuck); 15 grand children and 16 great-grandchildren; brother Gene Clift; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and faithful cat, Raven. The family will receive friends at St. James Episcopal Church, 1101 N Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37917 on Tuesday, August 13, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed by the service at 6:30 p.m. with Father John Mark Wiggers officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal Church. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
