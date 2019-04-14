|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Luedeka
Tellico Village, TN
Robert J. "Bob" Luedeka, 69, longtime Executive Director of the Polyurethane Foam Association (PFA), died March 31 at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN
following a short battle with
Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was born February 27, 1950 in Highland Park, IL to Edwin Luedeka and Ann Musson Luedeka , and grew up in Winnetka, IL, graduating from New Trier High School in 1968 and The University of Denver in 1972.
Before PFA, Luedeka had a 27-year career in advertising in Knoxville, first in media, then
serving as Senior Vice President of the J. P. Hogan & Company
advertising agency, where he directed numerous award-winning campaigns, including ones for polyurethane industry corporations like ARCO Chemical, Union Carbide, NCFI Polyurethanes, and the Flexible Foam Market Council. His career in the flexible polyurethane foam industry spanned more than four decades.
Luedeka guided PFA and the foam industry through
numerous challenges, including mattress and upholstered furniture flammability, flame retardant health concerns,
proposed plant emission standards, and occupational health standards. His expertise and advocacy made PFA a strong, credible source of information, and helped develop lasting working relationships with industry stakeholders, firefighters, environmental groups, and regulators. He authored numerous technical papers and served on committees of organizations including ASTM International and the National Fire Protection Association.
Bob was instrumental in helping establish CertiPUR-US®, an independent, non-profit organization that sets standards and certifies flexible polyurethane foam used in numerous consumer products. He was the first recipient of the organization's Outstanding Leadership Award in 2017. He was inducted into the Flexible Polyurethane Foam Hall of Fame in 2018.
Bob was known for being a spectacular host who loved to entertain while surrounded by family and friends, and
thoroughly enjoyed meeting new people as well. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Barb, to many places around the world, and while hospitalized at The Mayo Clinic he was happy
spending many an hour chatting with medical staff who had come there from many other countries, appreciating the
diversity of their backgrounds and acknowledging the
kindness, caring and intelligence of all people no matter their origins. His greatest passion besides his loved ones and work was his adoration for the water and his beloved red Nordic Tugboat, The Sea Duck II. Near the end of his life, he still had many grand adventures planned, but while he maintained his great zest and optimism, he often said that even if it should all end right now, he still felt he had been blessed.
He said the movie "Big Fish" was a good analogy of his life which he felt had been so amazing, and so full of an endless number of adventures, a wide variety of fascinating people and situations, places and stories of which he never tired of reminiscing, and though many would have a hard time believing them, they were, like in the movie, all unbelievably real.
Bob had a boundless amount of energy and curiosity, a love for others, and a passion for everything that he did. In the end his endeavors through his work, his clubs and his interactions, revealed the great humanitarian that he was. He always gave his all without asking anything in return only feeling privileged and happy in being allowed to give and to serve others.
Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara Luedeka; his two children Bennett (Krista) Luedeka and Logan (Cody) McAlister; his three step children, Brad Perkins (Tamara), Julie Forbes (Scott), Holly Cantrell (Randy); and ten grandchildren, Elise Luedeka, Melody McAlister, Hunter McAlister, Kameron Perkins, Camron Short, Cassidy Forbes, Gabe Forbes, Jahnney Cantrell, Jourdan Cantrell, Hayden Cantrell, and his sister Mary Tremblay. He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin Luedeka and Ann Musson Luedeka. He was a proud member of the Lenoir City Rotary Club, the Knoxville Elks Lodge #160, and the Union League Club of Chicago.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, April 27 at First Baptist Church of Tellico Village in Loudon, TN. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration Of Life Gathering following the service at The Tellico Village Yacht Club from 2- 4pm, where refreshments will be served and guests are invited to bring photos and share memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kirkwood Children's Chorale, P.O. Box 220256 Kirkwood, MO 63122. KCC is an award-winning children's choir based in the St. Louis area.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019