Robert J. Boyd



Robert J. Boyd, age 90, died on November 29, 2020 at his daughter and son-in-law's home in Drexel Hill, PA where he had lived for the past 9 and a half years. Originally from Pittsburg, PA, Bob lived most of his life in Knoxville, TN. He was a graduate of Knoxville Catholic High School, Class of 1950, and was retired from the City of Knoxville Fire Department.



Bob is survived by his daughter, Kim (Chris) Petitpren; his beloved nephew and nieces, Paul K. Boyd, Karen (David) Vasquez, Teresa (David) Anstatt, and Jamie (Nat) Scott; and his cousins Marilyn Eisenhardt and Nancy Dohren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA. A private internment will take place on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery.









