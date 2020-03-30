|
Robert J. "Bob" Jones
Lenoir City - Robert J. "Bob" Jones - age 71 of Lenoir City, passed away March 28, 2020 at his home. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Bob was of the Baptist faith and former member of the Rotary Club. Bob spent his career in the grocery business working as a Retail Manager with Kroger for 26 years, The Fresh Market for 16 years, and Food City for 31/2 years before his retirement. He was an Indiana Hoosier and Tennessee Volunteer fan who was an avid boater and cruiser. His boat trips to Volunteer football games and Boomsday were much loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Carol Jones. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol Grenier Jones; daughter, Dr. Jennifer Lynn Jones; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Courtney Jones; grandchildren, Avery Carter and Reese Ella Jones; sisters, Myra Gayle Harris and Julie Carol Kindle (Bill); several nieces and nephews who were well loved. Friends may call at their convenience on Tuesday, March 31st and April 1st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1st in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain J. C. Allen officiating. A private interment will be held in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Adoration Hospice, 717 New Highway 68, Sweetwater , TN 37874. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020