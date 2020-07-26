1/1
Robert James Duckworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert James Duckworth

Riceville - Robert James Duckworth - age 81 of Riceville, TN passed away Saturday evening, July 25, 2020. Bob was a member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens, TN. He retired from UPS as a Feeder Driver and was also a part-time farmer. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Duckworth; his mother, Mila (Leatherwood) Duckworth; infant sister, Clara Jean and brother, Clinton Duckworth. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte Davis Duckworth; beloved son, Daniel James Duckworth and his wife, Charlene Gipson Duckworth; grandson: Aaron and his wife, Sabra; great grandchildren, Adelyn and Porter; grandson, Adam and his wife, Breea; great grandchildren, Twyla and Maverick; grandsons, Anderson and Asher; brothers: Ray, Carl and Chad (Brenda) Duckworth; twin sister, Betty Hammons along with several nieces and nephews. Friends may come by the funeral home from 8 a.m. til 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28th to pay their respects. The family will be receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29th at Mt. Hermon Cemetery in Polk County for graveside services and interment. Dr. Scott Layer will officiate. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. Clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
08:00 - 08:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved