Robert James Duckworth
Riceville - Robert James Duckworth - age 81 of Riceville, TN passed away Saturday evening, July 25, 2020. Bob was a member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens, TN. He retired from UPS as a Feeder Driver and was also a part-time farmer. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Duckworth; his mother, Mila (Leatherwood) Duckworth; infant sister, Clara Jean and brother, Clinton Duckworth. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte Davis Duckworth; beloved son, Daniel James Duckworth and his wife, Charlene Gipson Duckworth; grandson: Aaron and his wife, Sabra; great grandchildren, Adelyn and Porter; grandson, Adam and his wife, Breea; great grandchildren, Twyla and Maverick; grandsons, Anderson and Asher; brothers: Ray, Carl and Chad (Brenda) Duckworth; twin sister, Betty Hammons along with several nieces and nephews. Friends may come by the funeral home from 8 a.m. til 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28th to pay their respects. The family will be receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29th at Mt. Hermon Cemetery in Polk County for graveside services and interment. Dr. Scott Layer will officiate. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. Clickfuneralhome.com