Robert James Nuspliger
Oak Ridge, TN
Robert (Bob) James Nuspliger, 82, of Oak Ridge, TN passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 24, 2019 after courageously struggling with heart problems since 2005. Robert was born in the town of New Bremen, NY, on Dec. 8, 1936, the son of Carl F. and Erma Boliver Nuspliger. After graduating from Father Leo Memorial School in Croghan, NY in 1954, he received a full scholarship to Siena College, Loudonville, NY. At college, he was an active member of the Siena baseball team and graduated in 1958 with honors, receiving a B.S. degree in physics. He joined the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961, attained the rank of SP-4, won an award for outstanding scholastic achievement during training at Sandia Base, NM, and was honorably discharged. Following his army service, Robert was employed at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the Isotopes Division and later at ORTEC, Inc. in Oak Ridge. After many years of service, he retired from Environmental Systems Corp. in Knoxville, TN. He is the author of several technical articles on Ion Implantation in Semiconductors and Particulate Mass Concentration Measurements, the co-author of two patents and the sole author of a third. Robert enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies over the years. His interest in photography started in elementary school and continued throughout his life. A master woodworker, family and friends treasure the handcrafted furniture and other items he produced over many decades. A curiosity about genealogy lead him to write a book on the Nuspliger family in 2001. He was an animal lover and owned dogs for most of his adult life. His most recent companion, Skippy, a small, white maltipoo, was at his side to the very end. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mildred Humpston Nuspliger of Oak Ridge, son, Brian Keith Nuspliger of Osaka, Japan, a very special sister, Carol Williams of Syracuse, NY, a great aunt, Bernadette Planty of Croghan, NY, and several loving and caring nieces, nephews, and cousins including nephew Derrick Johnson and wife Meredith of Powell, TN and neice Tiffany Johnson Vanscoy and husband Randy.
He was predeceased by a sister, Helen Schulbach, her husband, Herb Schulbach, a nephew, Kurt Schulbach, brother-in-law Jim Williams, and sisters-in-law Francis Johnson and Helen Hubbs. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5 - 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Walter Willis officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at 10:30 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service. The family asks that any memorials be made in Bob's memory to the or to your local Humane Society. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 31, 2019