Robert "Robbie" Johnson, III
Knoxville - Robert Lee (Robbie) Johnson, III - age 34 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
He is preceded in death by father, Robert Lee (Bob) Johnson, Jr.: grandparents and great grandparents, and uncle and aunt. Robbie is survived by mother, Vicky Morelock; daughters, Danika and Cassidy; fiancée, Katrina Kelly; sisters, Danielle, Jennifer (Roger); several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and special cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The service will follow with Reverend Alex Lester officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11:45 a.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to New Loyston Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. interment. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Funeral Home. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Robbie Johnson. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020