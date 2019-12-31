|
|
Robert Jones, Sr.
Knoxville - Robert Harold Jones, Sr., 74, of Knoxville, Tennessee, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his home on December 20, 2019 and now is home with Jesus, our Lord and Savior.
Rob Sr. was born on February 3, 1945 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Jack and Ada Jones. He was a graduate of Austin High School in 1963. On February 7, 1964, he married Wanda Jane Garner.
Rob Sr. is survived by his wife, Wanda Jones, sons, Ronnie (Robin) Butler, Robert H. Jones, Jr (Lindsey Turnbill)., Rodney (Deborah) Jones, Maurice Fears, Ryan Walker, daughter, Denine Person, sisters, Carrie Jones -Nickelberry and Venetta Jones -Holloway and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Rob. Sr. was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone.
A special thank you to the people at Tennessee Cancer Specialist and the UT Hospice for their loving care and support during his treatments and final days. Also, the family would like to extend the sincerest gratitude towards Unity Mortuary for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Honey Rock Victorious Church International, 4113 Holston Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 37914 on January 3, 2020. Receiving of friends will be at 11:00 and services will begin at 12:00. Apostle Jerry Upton Overseer of Honey Rock Victorious Church International Officiating. Eulogy by Son Pastor Ronald Butler Honey Rock Victorious Church and Truth Life and Victory Church Oak Ridge, TN. The burial will immediately follow at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. the family will assemble at 1625 Henrietta Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37915.
Arrangements lovingly made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020