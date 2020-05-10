Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
St. John's Episcopal Church
Robert Joseph Bacon


1927 - 2020
Robert Joseph Bacon Obituary
Robert Joseph Bacon

Knoxville - Knoxville lost a valuable citizen with Joe Bacon passing on May 9,2020. He lived a long and accomplished life in Knox County and made many contributions to his community and church. Bacon was born in December of 1927. He graduated from Farragut High School in 1946. Following his military service in the U.S. Navy, He attended the University of Tennessee graduating in 1952. Joe Bacon then worked for 38 years in the Knoxville banking industry before retiring. Bacon joined the St. John's Cathedral choir as a section leader in 1949 and sang with them for 67 years. He also served the church on the vestry and chapter multiple times. He married his wife, Bette, who was also a Knoxville banking executive, in 1952. Joe served on many Knoxville area Boards of Directors, prominent among them Salvation Army, Child and Family Services, Knoxville Heritage and was a founding member of the Knoxville Opera Company. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Bette Bacon and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future at St. John's Episcopal Church in compliance with the Corona virus guidance from officials. East Tennessee Mortuary Service. 539-2458
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 10 to May 13, 2020
