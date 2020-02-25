|
|
Robert Joseph Creasman
Knoxville - Robert Joseph (Joe) Creasman, age 63, passed away at his home in Knoxville, TN on February 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Creasman; son, Matt Creasman, and grandson Nicholas Creasman. Joe is survived by his son, Josh Creasman; six grandchildren; mother, Sara Creasman Epperson and brother, Steve Creasman. He will be greatly missed by those who love him.
Joe was born in Knoxville, grew up in the East Tennessee area and spent most of his life as a Knoxville resident. He worked in sales for over 25 years and more recently was the owner of a small business before health issues forced him to close it. His sense of humor and personable manner contributed to his success in business and more importantly his success in life.
His family would like to express their appreciation to all who helped care for Joe. A special thank you to his former wife, Kim Creasman; nurse, Patrick and UT Hospice for their loving and attentive care in the last months of his life.
A celebration of Joe's life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorials be made in Joe's memory to the Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919(young-williams.org). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020