Robert "Bob" Keeton
Farragut - Farragut resident Robert "Bob" Keeton, loving husband and father went to be with the Lord after a battle with cancer on July 8 at the age of 67. He passed peacefully in his home with family by his side. Born and raised in Oak Ridge, he graduated from the University of TN with a BS in Business Administration and an MBA in International Business. His career as a consultant and medical sales representative entailed, Hospital Laboratory Diagnostics, Surgical Laparoscopic Cardiovascular, Pharmaceutical Cardiovascular, Nuclear Cardiac Imaging, and Group Purchasing Consultant. He served as a member of the American Diabetes and the American Heart Association.
He attended First Baptist Concord church, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, along with the beach, mountains, camping, traveling, and working in the yard. He loved playing the drums in the solitude of his home, where only his wife endured. Bob and his wife enjoyed plays at Clarence Brown, and various artistic venues at the Tennessee and Bijou Theater. He had a great sense of humor, was known to play practical jokes on his loved ones, and never took himself too seriously. He was loved by all and will be missed. Preceded in death are his father James E Keeton Sr. and his mother Doris M Keeton of Oak Ridge. Survived by his loving wife and best friend of 35 years, Barbara Vance Keeton; daughter Kellie Keeton of Appleton WI; brother James E Keeton Jr, (Charlotte) of Goodlettsville, TN; sister Carroll Keeton Welch,(Dr. Bill Welch) of Oak Ridge, TN, Brother-in-law Robert "Bobby" Vance of Oskaloosa, IA; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be Saturday July 20 at St Stephens Episcopal Church 212 N Tulane Ave in Oak Ridge. Receiving friends from 10 to 11, Service 11 to 12, followed by lunch in the fellowship hall. Online condolences may be left with Click Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to woundedwarriorproject.org or smokymountainservicedogs.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019