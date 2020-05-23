|
Robert Kent Goodloe
Knoxville - Robert Kent Goodloe, born October 4, 1946, entered Heaven on Wednesday, May 06, 2020. Kent served in the U.S. Army and was later employed by Premier Parking for more than 20 years where his friendly personality and warm smile allowed him to form many friendships. He faithfully attended Foster Chapel Baptist Church and was an avid University of Tennessee fan.
Kent wore many hats, but his most important and favorite roles were husband to devoted wife Elizabeth "Toni" for 52 years and father to Kentrice "Treecie" Goodloe Elder. He was not only a loving and devoted husband and father, but he was also a proud grandfather to Kent and Genesis Elder and was excitingly awaiting the arrival of his first great grandchild, Kenlei Elder.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosella Williams; mother-in-law, Velma Phillips; aunt, Hattie Willis and cousin, Mozella Howell.
He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, daughter, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter, adopted son, Donnell (Melinda) Smith; brothers-in-law, Baffin (Octavia) Harper and Ivan (Belinda) Smith; sisters-in-law, Chryall White and Tanya (Joseph) Tolbert; many nieces and nephews; devoted cousins, Carolyn (Richard) Wright, Joyce Dean (Alvincent) Felder, Linda (Amega) Robinson, Ida (Carl) McAnnley, Robert Lewis, Shelverton Willis and Elizabeth Willis; close friends, Gerald, Jimmy and Marshall Henley, Charles Carson, James Hodge, Gordon and Kathy Davis; extended family to include Premier Parking, Foster Chapel Baptist Church and Brian Buckmon; special friends and visitors of Fort Sanders Hospital.
Wednesday, May 27, 2020, family and friends may view from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Foster Chapel Baptist Church, 2101 Ault Road, Knoxville, TN where there will be limited capacity and social distancing in place. A private graveside will follow. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020