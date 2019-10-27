Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert King Obituary
Robert King

Strawberry Plains - King, Robert R. "Bob" 81 of Strawberry Plains, TN went to Heaven Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was a proud US Army Veteran and retired from Rohm & Haas after 30 years of faithful service. Bob was preceded in death by wife, Carol King; son, Tony King; siblings, Wayne, Herman and Reva King. He is survived by daughter, Marie (Wayne) Raleigh; grandchildren, David Raleigh, Angelina, Arianna, Annabella King; additional family. Graveside service will take place Wednesday, October 30th at 1:00pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery meeting at the graveside.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now