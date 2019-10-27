|
Robert King
Strawberry Plains - King, Robert R. "Bob" 81 of Strawberry Plains, TN went to Heaven Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was a proud US Army Veteran and retired from Rohm & Haas after 30 years of faithful service. Bob was preceded in death by wife, Carol King; son, Tony King; siblings, Wayne, Herman and Reva King. He is survived by daughter, Marie (Wayne) Raleigh; grandchildren, David Raleigh, Angelina, Arianna, Annabella King; additional family. Graveside service will take place Wednesday, October 30th at 1:00pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery meeting at the graveside.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019