Robert L. Bean
Knoxville - Robert L. Bean Sr., age 79 of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday October 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Knox County Tennessee on July 31, 1941. He and his first wife, Joan, celebrated 55 years of marriage. He worked for Coca Cola for 22 years before becoming the owner and operator of Select Equipment, Inc. He was a member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City. Preceded in death by first wife (Joan), his father Robert Bean, mother Thelma Oline, brother James; sisters, Joy Gilbert, Betty Yarnell. He is survived by his wife Carol (Kron) Bean; daughter, Tammy Kirk and husband David; son, Robert Bean Jr. and partner Dan Erhardt; step son, Richard Tindell; granddaughters Jessica Curtis and Holly Treece; great granddaughters, Meadow Curtis, Sloan Curtis; great grandson Christopher Treece; step grandchildren, Jennifer McGlothlin, Chelsea Kirk, Kasey Webb; step great grandchildren, Kruz, Keelee, Lilly, Kalea, Leland, Riley, Bryson, Chloe. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Friday October 16, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church of Fountain City, 5364 N Broadway, Knoxville TN 37918 or Fountain City Ministry. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com