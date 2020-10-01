Robert L. "Bob" Crawford
Knoxville - CRAWFORD, ROBERT L., "BOB" - age 94, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living. After graduating from Knoxville High School in 1944, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World World II as a cryptographer in Frankfurt, Germany. After the war, he attended the University of Tennessee where he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1949. He worked his entire career as a mechanical engineer and co-owner of Leopold & Orr. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of North Knoxville for 50 years, serving as President in 1974-1975; a founding member and president of the East Tennessee Chapter of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers); an active member of the Y's Men's Club of downtown Knoxville; an Eagle Scout and a staff member at Camp Pellissippi; and a faithful member of Fourth Presbyterian Church his entire life, serving as an Elder and Clerk of Session for numerous years and singing in the choir. During his retirement, he regularly provided transportation and assistance to homeless and indigent individuals and was generous with his time and resources. Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was a gentle spirit who lived his life dedicated to the Lord, to his family, and to his community. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pauline Hammer Crawford; parents, Dennis and Mattie Crawford; brother, James "Steve" Crawford; sister Loretta Pelton; son, Louis F. Crawford, son-in-laws John Robnett and Gordon Bobbett. He is survived by his daughters Karen Robnett, Teresa DiMaria and husband Ray, and Nan Bobbett; grandchildren Brett Corum and wife Phoebe, Valerie Corum, Lindsay Bobbett Hancock and husband Nick, Andrew Bobbett, Michael Robnett, and Ian Bobbett; great grandchildren Joseph Corum, Adriana Corum, and Randall Arent; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2:30 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Monday, October 5, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Full Military Honors Conducted by the Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the charity of your choice
