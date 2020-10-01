1/1
Robert L. "Bob" Crawford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. "Bob" Crawford

Knoxville - CRAWFORD, ROBERT L., "BOB" - age 94, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living. After graduating from Knoxville High School in 1944, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World World II as a cryptographer in Frankfurt, Germany. After the war, he attended the University of Tennessee where he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1949. He worked his entire career as a mechanical engineer and co-owner of Leopold & Orr. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of North Knoxville for 50 years, serving as President in 1974-1975; a founding member and president of the East Tennessee Chapter of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers); an active member of the Y's Men's Club of downtown Knoxville; an Eagle Scout and a staff member at Camp Pellissippi; and a faithful member of Fourth Presbyterian Church his entire life, serving as an Elder and Clerk of Session for numerous years and singing in the choir. During his retirement, he regularly provided transportation and assistance to homeless and indigent individuals and was generous with his time and resources. Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was a gentle spirit who lived his life dedicated to the Lord, to his family, and to his community. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pauline Hammer Crawford; parents, Dennis and Mattie Crawford; brother, James "Steve" Crawford; sister Loretta Pelton; son, Louis F. Crawford, son-in-laws John Robnett and Gordon Bobbett. He is survived by his daughters Karen Robnett, Teresa DiMaria and husband Ray, and Nan Bobbett; grandchildren Brett Corum and wife Phoebe, Valerie Corum, Lindsay Bobbett Hancock and husband Nick, Andrew Bobbett, Michael Robnett, and Ian Bobbett; great grandchildren Joseph Corum, Adriana Corum, and Randall Arent; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2:30 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Monday, October 5, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Full Military Honors Conducted by the Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved