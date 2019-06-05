Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Robert L. "Bobby" Foshee age 77 of Greenback passed away Sunday morning, June 2, 2019 at his home. Bobby was a 1960 graduate of Lenoir City High School, retiree from the railroad at Alcoa Aluminum after 32 years of service, and was founder and owner of AAA Septic Service from 1997-2007. Bobby worked hard and played harder. His zeal for life was infectious and his passion for fast cars and big boy toys notorious. His mother, Irene, instilled in him a compassionate, giving heart as many can attest to gifts of sweets, claw machine stuffed animals, cash and clothes. Bobby loved his family wholeheartedly and had a special place in his heart for his nephew, Randy (two peas in a pod), great-nephew Noah and son-in-law Jan Robbins.

Bobby was preceded in death by his two daughters who he adored and who idolized him, Connie Foshee and Ginger Foshee Robbins; parents, Erskin and Irene Proctor Foshee; brother-in-law, Ron Tarpley.

Bobby is survived by his wife, best friend, defender, caretaker and lover Deborah Bowman Foshee; grandson, Zackary Gardner; great-grandson, Connor Gardner; favorite and prettiest sister, Priscilla Foshee Tarpley; brothers Larry Foshee, and Garell (Ann) Foshee; nieces and nephews: Randy (Becky) Tarpley, Robby Tarpley, Christi Foshee, Aaron (Jennifer) Foshee and Angie Foshee (Mike) McNabb; stepson, Paul (Jessica)Bowman, along with many great nieces and nephews, and his little running buddy of 7 years, TJ.

Rev. Rich Carnes will officiate a celebration of Bobby's life on Sunday, June 9th. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with service to follow at 3 p.m. at Click Funeral Home of Lenoir City.

In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts the family requests any donations be made to Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research (lustgarten.org) as Bobby was a 7 year pancreatic cancer survivor or the .

www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 5, 2019
