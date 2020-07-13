Robert "Robbie" L. Kelso Jr.
Knoxville - Robert "Robbie" L. Kelso Jr., age 59, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at Tennova North Hospital after a brief illness. He was born October 26, 1960, to Robert Sr. and Yvonne. He was a graduate of Rule High School, Class of 1979 and enlisted in the Army in 1980. After an honorable discharge, Robbie became the maintenance man at Reliable Child Care Center.
Robbie was an avid chess player and a jack of all trades. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was larger than life to those who called him "Uncle Robbie." He made sure those around him kept a smile on their face through his humorous ways.
Robbie was preceded in death by his father, Robert, Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memory: sons, Robert III and Christopher Kelso; grandchildren, Curtis, Christopher, Robbie IV, Riley and Alandrea; mother and step-father, Yvonne and Kenley Eliazar; girlfriend, Rebecca Nix and son JJ; siblings, Murrell (Sharon) Kelso, Michelle (John) Downing, Nate (Veronica) Kelso, Tiffany Kelso, and Kenley Eliazar; many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; devoted friends, Kenneth Childress and Charlie Webster.
Wednesday, July 15, 2020, family and friends may view from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. Thursday, July 16, 2020, a private graveside will take place at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery where military honors and white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers and cards may be sent to 4704 Wilkshire Drive Knoxville, TN 37921. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
