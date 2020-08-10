1/1
Robert L. (Bob) Lane
Robert L. (Bob) Lane

Dandridge - Robert L. (Bob) Lane, 89, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 at his home in Dandridge, Tennessee. Mr. Lane was born February 3, 1931 in Lynn, Indiana to his late parents, Edgar C. Lane and Dondena Spencer Lane. He moved to Richmond, Indiana in 1935 and graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 1949. Mr. Lane served in the US Army 1951-1953 in the 382nd MP Battalion in Germany. He also worked as a policeman with the Indiana State Police from 1955 until 1975. In 1975 he moved to Gatlinburg, Tennessee where he owned and operated the Silver Galleon Shop in The Tramway Mall until retiring in 1993. Mr. Lane was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Dandridge. He was an active civic and community leader - President of Gatlinburg Kiwanis Club, Lay Leader of the Great Smoky Mountain Emmaus Community, Board member of Fort Sanders Sevier County Hospital for nine years, Charter Member of East Tennessee Kairos Prison Ministry and Mountain View Youth Development Center Torch Program in Dandridge, Tennessee, and he actively served in many positions at his former church, Gatlinburg First United Methodist Church. He served many times at Teen Focus-Locked Down on the Outside Program in East Knoxville, and he also worked for Habitat for Humanity. Bob loved all sports and was an avid fan of Big Orange. He also loved to travel and experience the great world God gave us.

Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara; and brothers, Ira and Phillip; son-in-law, Michael Chartier. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Billie Hall Lane; daughters: Kelley Chartier of Maryville, Donna Kirkland (Steve) of Knoxville, Mary Creazzo (Dr. Joseph) of Talbott; grandchildren: Amanda Goodman, Matthew Chartier, Michael and Monica Creazzo, Brad Kirkland; 1 great-grandchild; brothers: Jack Lane of Greenville, Ohio and Frank Lane of Richmond, Indiana; several nieces and nephews, and best friend, Bill Alexander.

Family and friends will gather for graveside services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15th at Oral Cemetery located in Roane County on Highway 70 across from Faith Harvest Church formerly known as Oral Baptist Church. Rev. Jason McIntosh will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 1675 Harold Patterson Rd, Dandridge, TN 37725: Teen Focus Knoxville, 2818 Selma Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914 or Kairos Torch Prison Ministry, c/o Alex Taylor, P O Box 1280, Dandridge, TN 37725.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is serving the Lane family. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
