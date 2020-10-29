1/1
Robert L. Watkins
Knoxville - Robert L. Watkins age 78, of North Knoxville passed away peacefully 11:55AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was a veteran graduate of Fulton High and attended UT. He retired from the Knox County Register of Deeds office after many years of service. He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church, and he was a Gideon. Preceded in death by parents; Frank and Eleanor Watkins. Survivors; wife Sydney (Witt) Watkins. Brother; Frank (Diana) Watkins, one niece and one nephew; Corey Whaley and Kelson Edwards whom he loved like his own grandchildren. The family will receive friends 12 Noon - 2:00PM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church followed by a 2:00PM funeral service Rev. Kent Williams and Rev. Ron Mouser officiating. Entombment to follow Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
