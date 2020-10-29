Robert L. Watkins
Knoxville - Robert L. Watkins age 78, of North Knoxville passed away peacefully 11:55AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was a veteran graduate of Fulton High and attended UT. He retired from the Knox County Register of Deeds office after many years of service. He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church, and he was a Gideon. Preceded in death by parents; Frank and Eleanor Watkins. Survivors; wife Sydney (Witt) Watkins. Brother; Frank (Diana) Watkins, one niece and one nephew; Corey Whaley and Kelson Edwards whom he loved like his own grandchildren. The family will receive friends 12 Noon - 2:00PM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church followed by a 2:00PM funeral service Rev. Kent Williams and Rev. Ron Mouser officiating. Entombment to follow Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com