Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Robert Lane Obituary
Robert Lane

Knoxville - Robert "Redbeard" Lane of Knoxville passed away May 3, 2020. He was a loving Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather and a softball coach. Survived by his wife, Phyllis Lane; son, Rob (Tiffany) Lane; daughter, Kim (Harry) Boss, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two sisters, one brother and several nieces and nephews. Interment services will be private but condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020
