|
|
Robert Lane
Knoxville - Robert "Redbeard" Lane of Knoxville passed away May 3, 2020. He was a loving Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather and a softball coach. Survived by his wife, Phyllis Lane; son, Rob (Tiffany) Lane; daughter, Kim (Harry) Boss, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two sisters, one brother and several nieces and nephews. Interment services will be private but condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020