Robert Lee
Walker - Robert Lee Walker, 81, of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge.
He was born February 7, 1939 in Highland, Illinois, the son of Roy Lee Walker and Julia Myrtle Morgan Walker.
He received his Bachelor of Science from Greenville College (IL) where he also won a mathematics award. He receive one of the last two-year fellowships offered from the Atomic Energy Commission where he spent his first year at Vanderbilt University and his last year at the University of Tennessee where he received his Master's. He retired from Oak Ridge National Lab after 36 years of service as a Health Physicist.
He was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church. Mr. Walker was an avid academic. He loved learning new things and took numerous courses at Roane State Community College. He also loved photography and traveling. He was an avid UT Football fan.
He also loved his animals, especially his cats, Prince and Mr. Tipper who lived to the age of 20.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Judith Ann Rainey Walker;
sons Robert Lee Walker Jr and wife Bonnie of Austin, TX and Randall Lindsay Walker and wife Scarlet of Knoxville, TN;
Sisters-in-law, Mary Gehrs and husband William of Shiloh, IL and their children Michelle Jones, Lynette Villarreal, Kristin Murphy and Jennifer Lierman and Carolyn Dixon of Nashville, IL and her daughter Alicia Miner. He is also survived by his cousin, who was Best Man at his wedding, Hope Walker and his wife Donna of Greenville, IL, as well as numerous cousins and extended family.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal services.
Memorials in his memory can be made to the Ecumenical Storehouse, 134 E. Division Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 or to the Keystone Adult Day Program, the Missions Fund or the Minister's Discretionary Fund all of First United Methodist Church, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Weatherford Mortuary handled the arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com
.