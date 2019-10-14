|
|
Robert Lee "Bob" Acuff
Knoxville - Robert Lee "Bob" Acuff, age 70, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 11, 2019. Bob was a faithful member of Clear Springs Baptist Church of Corryton. He attended Holston High School before joining the United States Army and served in Germany from 1969-1970. Bob enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was the owner of Acuff Construction Company and built and remodeled numerous houses in the Knoxville area. Bob was a 32 degree mason and a member of Burlington Lodge #763 F & AM. Preceded in death by parents, Willard Lee Acuff and Goldia Louvadia Johnson Acuff. Bob is survived by sisters Diana (Michael) Sandstrom and Kathy Acuff; nieces, Christy Sandstrom, Angel (Sean) Caldwell and Tiffany (Andy) Pardue of Charlotte, North Carolina. Great nephews and nieces, Travis, Colby, Chase, and Caitlin Shope, Audrey and Peyton Claire Pardue; aunt, Connie McNeal of Elizabethton, TN, numerous cousins and special friend and caregiver, Roger Conner. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Amedisys Hospice especially Jennifer and Monica and the staff at The Waters of Clinton for their excellent care. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Clear Springs Baptist Church, 7350 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, TN 37721. A Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 pm. Dr. Damon Patterson, Rev. Justin Pratt and Rev. Jerry Vittatoe officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy for a 2 pm interment service with military honors by the Tennessee Army National Guard. Pallbearers will be Gerald Smith, Roger Conner, Michael Sandstrom, Sean Caldwell, Travis,Colby and Chase Shope. Arrangements by McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019