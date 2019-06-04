|
|
|
Robert Lee Cunningham III (Rocky)
Knoxville - Robert Lee Cunningham III (Rocky) age 64 of Knoxville, TN went home to our Lord on May 28, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Robert was born on December 28, 1954 in Knoxville,TN to parents Robert and Lucy Cunningham.
Robert was know to us all as Rocky, he was an amazingly loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend. His sense of humor kept smiles on everyone's faces. He had a heart of gold. Words can never describe how great of a man he was, but anyone that had a chance to know him knew he was a special kind of person. Robert was preceded in death by, parents Robert and Lucy Cunningham, best friend and brother Dennis Cunningham.
He is survived by, brother Joe Cunningham, Barbara Lea a special friend and mother to his childen, daughters Lacey Hatmaker, Lindsey Harris and son-in-laws Justin Hatmaker and Josh Harris, grandchildren Caiden Morgan and Addison Hatmater, sister-in-law Angie Cunningham, and nephews Denny and Stephen Cunningham.
Robert's memorial service will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 6:00 pm.
Online condolences may be left at
www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019
