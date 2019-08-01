|
Robert Lee Jarnagin
Knoxville - Robert Lee Jarnagin - age 94 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 just 9 days shy of his 95th birthday. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Mr. Jarnagin served in the Army Air Corp in the European Theater during WWII, and was a retired teacher for the Anderson County Board of Education. He was a member and Deacon of Roseberry Baptist Church and a Mason of 70 years of Mascot Lodge #738 and a 65-year member of the Mascot Eastern Star. Preceded in death by his wife, Martha Stout Jarnagin; father, Robert Hugh Jarnagin; mother, Hazel White Jarnagin; brothers, Hugh Allen Jarnagin and Stanley Jarnagin; and sister, June Troutman. Survived by his son, Paul T. Jarnagin; grandchildren, Conner and Lara Jarnagin; daughter-in-law, Leisa; brothers, Boyd, Kenneth, Reece, James (Jim), Bruce; and sister, Eloise McGoldrick. Also survived by special nieces, Linda King and Nancy Hendrick; and special friends, Elaine Gentry, Sammy and Dawn Sawyer, and Rod and Lora Williams. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roseberry Baptist Church Food Pantry. The family will receive friends 1:00PM - 3:00PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM with Rev. Gregory Jones and Rev. Kenny Shinliver officiating. Immediately following the service, we will go in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for a 4:00PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019