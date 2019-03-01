|
|
Robert Lee Lewelling
Knoxville, TN
Robert Lee Lewelling- age 79 of Knoxville, TN passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Lewelling; son, David Lewelling. He is survived by his loving spouse of 51 years, Brenda Lewelling; children, Robert (Marie) Lewelling Jr., Pete (Debbie) Lewelling, Gary (Kelly) Lewelling, Robbie (Michalle) Lewelling, Travis (Melinda) Lewelling; grandchildren, Michael, David, Justin, Josh, Lisa, Todd, Matthew, Ashlee, Alyssa, Gabriel, and Hannah; ten great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow at 4:00 PM with Rev. Wayne Trent officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019