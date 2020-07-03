1/
Robert Lee (Bobby) Rice
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Rice (Bobby)

Knoxville - Robert Lee Rice (Bobby), age 42, of Knoxville, TN formerly of Webster Springs, WV passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. His religious preference was Southern Baptist and he was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his son, Preston Wayne Rice, grandmothers, Mary Lang and Katherine Lowe, grandfathers, Robert James Rice and Oatis Perkins. As well as his mother-in-law, Dianna Lynn Parr. Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Leah Rice; daughters, Katelynn Gleason, Chloe Rice, Kassidy Rice, and Kimberlynn Rice; mother, Carrise Denise Rice, father, Tracy Lee Rice; brother, Patrick Kenneth James Rice; grandsons, Gabriel Brooks and Kyler Gleason; niece, Brianna Rice and sons-in-law, Jarrod Brooks and Jacob Mitchem; special friends Mark Wood, Jacque Mills, Vickie and Paul Cook, Evelyn and Michael Perkins. The family will receive friend from 6-8:00 pm Monday, July 6, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 9:15 am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery of John Sevier Hwy for a 9:30 am graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Memorial Gathering
09:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved