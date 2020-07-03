Robert Lee Rice (Bobby)
Knoxville - Robert Lee Rice (Bobby), age 42, of Knoxville, TN formerly of Webster Springs, WV passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. His religious preference was Southern Baptist and he was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his son, Preston Wayne Rice, grandmothers, Mary Lang and Katherine Lowe, grandfathers, Robert James Rice and Oatis Perkins. As well as his mother-in-law, Dianna Lynn Parr. Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Leah Rice; daughters, Katelynn Gleason, Chloe Rice, Kassidy Rice, and Kimberlynn Rice; mother, Carrise Denise Rice, father, Tracy Lee Rice; brother, Patrick Kenneth James Rice; grandsons, Gabriel Brooks and Kyler Gleason; niece, Brianna Rice and sons-in-law, Jarrod Brooks and Jacob Mitchem; special friends Mark Wood, Jacque Mills, Vickie and Paul Cook, Evelyn and Michael Perkins. The family will receive friend from 6-8:00 pm Monday, July 6, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 9:15 am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery of John Sevier Hwy for a 9:30 am graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
