Rev. Robert Leon ShookKnoxville - Rev. Robert Leon Shook, age 68, of Knoxville passed away Thursday evening, September 17, 2020 at Turkey Creek Medical Center.Rev. Shook was a life-long Church of God Minister and was presently Pastor at Crab Orchard Church of God.He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jean Shook; daughters, Carrie Shepard and husband Chad, Snow Luttrell; grandchildren, Brittany Orick, Storm Shepard, Jeana Shepard and David Shepard; great grandchildren, Ruth, Emilia and Christopher Orick; brother, Eddie Shook; several nieces and nephews.Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Monday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Pastor Andre Wright officiating.