1/1
Rev. Robert Leon Shook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Robert Leon Shook

Knoxville - Rev. Robert Leon Shook, age 68, of Knoxville passed away Thursday evening, September 17, 2020 at Turkey Creek Medical Center.

Rev. Shook was a life-long Church of God Minister and was presently Pastor at Crab Orchard Church of God.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jean Shook; daughters, Carrie Shepard and husband Chad, Snow Luttrell; grandchildren, Brittany Orick, Storm Shepard, Jeana Shepard and David Shepard; great grandchildren, Ruth, Emilia and Christopher Orick; brother, Eddie Shook; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Monday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Pastor Andre Wright officiating.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved