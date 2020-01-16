Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:00 AM
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Robert Leroy Burgin Obituary
Robert Leroy Burgin

Knoxville - Robert Leroy Burgin, age 86 of Knoxville, passed away January 15, 2020. He was a member and Deacon of Gallaher Memorial Baptist Church, Mason with Beaver Ridge Lodge #366 F&AM and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Eula Burgin; brother, Lloyd Burgin. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara Burgin; daughters, Beverly, Pam (Russell) Summers, and Kay (James) Swanson; grandchildren, Caitlin, Amanda Swanson, and Robby (Raychel) Swanson; great- granddaughter, Layla and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Rev. Roy Corum officiating. Family and friends will meet at Edgewood Cemetery, Saturday at 9:45 am for a 10:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
