Robert Leslie Hosford, Jr.
Knoxville - Robert Leslie Hosford Jr. (Bob) went to his Lord and Savior on March 21, 2020 after a long, productive, joyful and well-lived life. He was born in Salina, Kansas on January 11, 1945 to Robert Hosford and Mary Margaret Moore Hosford, who preceded him in death.
Bob's beautiful life will forever be cherished by his family. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Britt Hosford, two sons, Robert Leslie Hosford III and Douglas Eugene (Karry) Hosford, and two stepchildren, Kristen Britt (Tim) O'Brien and Brian Patrick (Beth) Britt. Additionally, Bob has nine loving grandchildren; Britt O'Brien, Grace O'Brien, Margaret Britt, George Britt, Mary Katherine Britt, Jack Hosford, Walker Hosford, Abagail Hosford and Clara Hosford.
Bob graduated from Natchez High School in Natchez, Mississippi in 1963. He is also a graduate of Louisiana State University and the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. For over 30 years he practiced Christian family counseling in Jackson, Mississippi. He was a proud member of the Mississippi National Guard. After moving to Knoxville, Tennessee in 1998, he continued to consult with corporate management teams in Knoxville and Alcoa, Tennessee.
Bob and his wife, Cindy, were active members of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. As a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, he was involved in many ministries and activities where he used his engaging personality, love for others, training and counseling skills to encourage others. He served for years as mentor, counselor, and teacher of the Pursuit Class comprised of many young adults who will miss him terribly, sponsored men's and couple's retreats, led a Cedar Springs Cancer Support group, worked as part of a Job Club team and "hung out" with his close friends, the ROMEOS - Retired Old Men Eating Out.
Bob was a natural born counselor and had the gift of positively impacting everyone fortunate enough to know him. Counseling, and mentoring those around him was his life's calling, and he loved ministering to those who were struggling in any way.
Bob, along with his wife Cindy, owned and managed Tanasi Lodge and the Dreamcatcher Cabin in Wears Valley, Tennessee, as well as a condo in Orange Beach, Alabama. The "Lodge" was Bob's retreat for ministering to his wonderful men's church group and the young people of the Pursuit Class.
A private family memorial service was held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Chapel in Knoxville, Tennessee. The service was led by Bob's dear friend, John Lyons, who related Bob's love for God, his faith in Christ, his heart for people and his service in ministering to so many Cedar Springs members, their families and friends. His deep love and compassion for all he knew will leave lasting memories, which would be his wish.
A Celebration of Bob's life will be held in the Cedar Springs Chapel in the near future, so that all his dear family and friends can join together to share Bob's contributions and impact on so many lives.
Bob's family and friends will miss him immensely. He finished this life well and left a legacy of leadership, kindness and love. He is celebrating in heaven, which he looked forward to with anticipation, joy and peace.
We rejoice in his hearing those words of promise - Well done good and faithful servant!
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020