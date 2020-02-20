Services
Greenback - Robert Isaac (Ikey) Lewellyn , age 67, Greenback, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born August 6, 1952. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Kaye Beets Lewellyn, father, William Winford Lewellyn, grandparents, Walter Lewellyn, Seena Scarbrough Fagg, Frank Fagg, Isaac C. Petree, Jo Retta Petree, and brother-in-law Guy Walker. He was devoted to and is survived by mother, Evelyn Petree Lewellyn, daughter Angie Smith (Mitch), Brother, William Walter Lewellyn (Bettye), sister, Rachel Walker, grandaughter , Lindsey Smith, many nieces and nephews. Bob had an encyclopedic knowledge of many genres of music, including southern gospel and classic country. He was a fan of the Andy Griffith Show, which he and his mother loved to watch together. Most recently Bob worked for Blount Broadcasting Corporation as announcer "Blue Ridge Bob" and a remote personality on WGAP Radio. Bob loved music from the time he was a child and was involved in music his entire life. He loved Jim and Johnnie Sexton and all his friends at Blount Broadcasting and in the music business. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:30 Saturday, February 22 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with service at 2:30. Family and friends will meet Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 for graveside service at Woodhaven Cemetery in Claxton. The family would like to thank his doctors and the staff at Parkwest Hospital. He made many friends there in the short time he was there. Memorial donations may be made to the or to East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

