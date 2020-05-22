|
|
Robert Lewis Straight, Jr
Knoxville - Robert Lewis Straight, Jr., "Bob", of Knoxville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 9th, at age 67. Born in Gallipolis, OH to Robert Lewis and Norah Carol Straight, the family resided in several states before settling in Knoxville in 1966. Bob was a 1970 graduate of Bearden High School, where he played 4 years of varsity football, including the infamous '69-'70 team. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Business in 1975 and was a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. The friendships made during these years lasted his entire lifetime. Bob worked for Norfolk Southern Railway for several years before starting his own industrial sales company. Mary, Bob's wife, was beyond blessed to be married to him in 1979. They loved, laughed and spent countless hours with family and friends for almost 41 years.
Bob was a selfless man who found joy in simple pleasures. He had a handful of things he truly loved, and he loved them fiercely. He loved coaching his kids in youth sports…as long as it wasn't soccer. He loved working on home improvement projects and helping family and friends with theirs. He loved his church, St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, where he ushered for many years. He was an excellent card player, often tormenting opponents with "I never thought I'd get that card!" He loved to dance with his wife, even when the rhythm escaped him. He loved his friends at the Back Door Tavern…even those that weren't at 'table one'. He loved Boone Lake, TN and family trips to Green Turtle Cay in the Abacos. But above all else, Bob Straight loved his family and they will miss him dearly.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lewis and Norah Carol Straight. He is survived by his adoring wife Mary; his son Robert Lewis Straight, III and wife Jessa; his daughter Caroline Straight Simmons and husband Lee; his grandchildren Robert Lewis Straight, IV "Bo" (3) and Lewis Hyde Simmons (3mo); his sister Jo Ellen Moles and husband Wallace; his brother John Asa Straight and wife Karen; his brother David Condee Straight and husband Scott Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Bob would be very honored by donations made to St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, PO Box 153, Knoxville, TN 37901-0153 and designated for the rebuilding and repair of St Peter's Church in New Plymouth, Green Turtle Cay that was severely damaged by Hurricane Dorian.
Due to the ongoing social distancing restrictions of Covid-19, his funeral service will be family only. A Celebration of Life with his many friends will be held as soon as allowed.
East Tennessee Mortuary is proudly serving the Straight family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 25, 2020