Robert Lewis Tipton
Knoxville - Robert (Bobby) Lewis Tipton 68 of Knoxville departed this life Monday February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Bobby was owner of Tipton Construction Co, a master plumber, licensed contractor and youngest member in the history of local 102 Steamfitters Union. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved everything NASCAR. Bobby was an incredibly gifted man who could take apart and put together anything and improve it in the process. Bobby was a beloved, well known contractor who left a legacy of his building expertise throughout the Knoxville area. He was preceded in death by parents, Jim and Irene Tipton. Bobby is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda (Fitzmaurice) Tipton; son and daughter-in-law, Robby (Jessica) Tipton; daughter and son-in-law, Barbi (Ryan) Clabough; 4 grandchildren, Ryan Jr and Ryker Clabough, Nicholas and Hadlee Tipton; brother and sister-in-law, Cokey (Bobbie Girl) Tipton; 4 nephews, Brent Chasteen, Aaron, T.J., Brian Tipton; beloved friends Larry Crisp,
Ron Morton and cousin Dickie Tipton. The family will receive friends Saturday February 22, 2020 at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy from 5-7 p.m. Family and friends will meet Sunday February 23, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020