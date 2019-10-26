|
Robert Louis Crossley, Jr., age 66, passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2019. He was born September 7, 1953 in New Rochelle, New York. He was raised in Knoxville and attended the Webb School of Knoxville.
He attended Vanderbilt University and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee in 1976. While an undergraduate at Vanderbilt, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega and at the University of Tennessee was a member of the Campus Entertainment Board. He earned his J.D. degree in 1979 from the U.T. College of Law, where he was a member of Phi Alpha Delta (Justice 1979).
He practiced with the firms of Baker, Worthington, Crossley, Stansberry & Woolf (1980-1987), Walt, Dyer and James (1988-1990), and Long, Ragsdale, and Waters (1990-present). He was selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for his skills in the areas of Administrative/Regulatory Law and Employment Law - Management.
Louis is survived by his wife Laurie Ann Swick Crossley, son Robert Louis Crossley, III, mother Mary Adair Horde, sisters Catherine E. (Trinka) O'Fallon and husband Jim, Mary A. Crossley and husband Tom Juring, step-daughter Maddalena Anna Orlando, mother-in-law Patricia Ann Allen, brothers-in-law Mark Alan Swick and Ronald Eugene Swick. Preceded in death by his father Robert Louis Crossley.
Louis was a loving husband, father, and son, and will be missed very much by his family and friends. He and Laurie were married 2004 at Tybee Island, GA and enjoyed traveling in their camper van and hiking in the mountains.
To honor Louis's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019