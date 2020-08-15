Robert Lynn Seeber
Tellico Village Loudon - Robert Lynn Seeber, age 93 of died August 11, 2020 at his home in Tellico Village Loudon, Tennessee.
Born in Clinton, TN on September 7, 1926 he attended Clinton High School and then entered the University of Tennessee to study electrical engineering. His studies at UT were interrupted by WWII after 3 years when he joined the Army. Finishing Officers Candidate School as a Second Lieutenant, he was assigned to the 82nd Airborne at Ft. Bragg. He was later assigned to the 24th Infantry Division and transferred to Japan.
After an honorable discharge, he returned to the University of Tennessee to complete his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Industrial Management in March of 1949. Shortly after completing his BS he returned to UT to enter the UT College of Law. He completed law school with his Doctor of Jurisprudence in December, 1951 and received several scholastic and other awards including their Torch Bearer Award, the highest student honor conferred by the university.
He immediately went to work with TVA's Division of Law. Working his way up through various areas within TVA, he was promoted to General Manager, TVA's highest position in 1970. During this tenure as General Manager, Mr. Seeber was instrumental in getting the Tellico River Project completed which is now Tellico Lake. While serving in the top spot he was known as "The Genial General Manager." He remained at this position until he retired in 1978 at the age of 52.
Mr. Seeber lived in Tellico Village on Tellico Lake with his wife, the former Willie Mae Camp. He and his wife attended the Community Church at Tellico Village. Boating, sailing, snorkeling, canoeing and fishing were some of his life long passions, as well as hiking in the Smokies and traveling. He was known by his family and friends to be extraordinarily generous and kind in his unassuming way and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Judge Thomas Lawrence Seeber and Leola Seeber and cousin Renee Anderson.
Survivors include his wife, Willie Seeber; niece Katrina Hodge (Robbie); nephews Tom Shofner (Cheryl), Allen Camp, Steve Camp (Janet), Eddie Camp (Diane); great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews; cousins Mary Malone and Roland Haun; sister-in-law Mary Camp; life-long friend Curtis Sauer; and special friend, Stewart Anderson (Susan).
Private family graveside services were held on August 13, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee with Dr. Stephen Prevatte officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date at The Community Church at Tellico Village.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Robert Lynn Seeber. www.clickfuneralhome.com