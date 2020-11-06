Robert M. Lobetti
Knoxville - Robert M. Lobetti, 91, of Knoxville, passed away November 1, 2020. Robert was born September 15, 1929, to Minnie Leah and Joseph Marion Lobetti. Robert, better known as Mose/Fafee/Big Mo, was the youngest of 10 children in a well-known Italian family. He joined the Navy, serving in the military as did seven of his brothers and sisters. He often said he was given great opportunities in life that were unexpected, new beginnings of sort, when he met, Georgia Lee Webster. They met on a blind date and eloped 90 days later. She was his biggest fan and sidekick, and they were married for 52 years.
Dad had a passion for politics. He met candidate for Mayor John Duncan Sr. who was very educated and highly respected. The unlikely pair had a lifelong friendship. Dad was involved in Duncan family campaigns throughout his life. He always had creative campaign and event ideas, and he was a fundraiser. There was rarely a council race, mayoral, gubernatorial or state race he was not involved in some capacity. Although he had no formal education or titles, he knew how to get things done. Dad was clever, colorful, controversial and candid, at times, but he really cared.
Dad owned L.C. Package Store for many years, and he later worked for the Attorney General's Office in the grand jury for 30 years. In the 1970's, he was elected to the State Savings and Loan Board to represent the groups interests before the state legislature. At the time, he was a part owner in American Savings and Loan. In 1980, he and Georgia set up a charter for a Knoxville Italian American Society where they were instrumental in hosting events promoting Italian businesses and celebrating Italian culture. He was appointed to the Metropolitan Planning Commission in 2004 where he served for eight years.
He was a long time resident of Holston Hills and an active member at Holston Hills Country Club. He was a member of East Minister Presbyterian Church since the 1960's.
He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Georgia Lee. He is survived by his daughters, Karen Bacon (Robby) of Knoxville and Tina Chiozza (Lou) of Memphis; grandchildren Georgia Bacon and Reed Bacon, of Knoxville, Lee Chiozza and Liz Chiozza, of Memphis. He was so proud of his grandchildren, and they brought him great joy. He has several cousins, nieces and nephews that he enjoyed and loved dearly. A service for family and close friends to celebrate his life will be held outdoors at Highland Memorial Mausoleum, Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 1:00. This will be an event with space to socially distance. In lieu of flowers, a gift in his memory can be made to two charities that meant a lot to him. Dad suffered from tinnitus for over fifty years. The Tinnitus Foundation, donations@ata.org and Mission of Hope, missionofhope.org/donate/
that helps children in need. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com