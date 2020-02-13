|
Robert "Odie" Major
Johnson City - Robert "Odie" Major, age 78, of Johnson City, TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Dominion Senior Living. Odie was a man of faith and an encourager. He was a great husband, dad, grandad, great-grandad, uncle, friend and mentor. Odie retired from SunTrust Bank after 30+ years of service in both Knoxville and Johnson City. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City and served on many boards and community organizations, including the Cerebral Palsy Center, United Way, The Crumley House, and Johnson City Chamber of Commerce. Odie is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Hope Major, of 57 years. He is also survived by son, Michael & wife Lori, grandson Adam & wife Sara Grace, granddaughter Maddi, and son Gregory & wife Joy granddaughter Karrie & sons, brother Park Major & wife Debbie, sister and brother in law Anita & Don Rule, nieces Mynetta Ragsdale & husband Ron, Vanessa & husband Larry.
Service to be held on Saturday, February 15th at 2:00 at First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City. Receiving of friends will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City or The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center
