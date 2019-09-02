|
Robert Maples
Knoxville - Robert "Dean" Maples, age 61 of Halls, began his new journey on August 28, 2019. He was a graduate of Halls High School Class of 1976. Dean was a veteran of the U.S. Navy stationed on the U.S.S. America.
He is preceded in death by his father Dan "Buddy" Maples; and brother Michael "Doyle" Maples.
Dean is survived by his loving mother Mary "Frances" Maples; son Derek (daughter-in-law Kat Davison-Maples) Maples; grandchildren Delaney, Dahlia, and Daegyn Maples; and niece Alisha Maurer.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel.
Family and friends will meet Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:45am at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Rev. Mark Brackney officiating. Full military honors will be provided by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.
Online condolence may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 2, 2019