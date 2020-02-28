|
|
Robert Martin Thacker Sr.
Robert Martin Thacker Sr. born August 8, 1954, went to his heavenly home on February 26, 2020. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and a beloved member of Love Chapel Baptist Church in Seymour TN. Proceeded in death by wife of 28 years Eva Claudette "Sam" Thacker, parents Jack and Helen Thacker, sister Susan Thacker and in laws Hazel and Theodore Hicks. Survived by daughter Heather Thacker and Son Robert Martin Thacker Jr. "Bobby" and daughter in-law Tanya Crow. Grandchildren Hannah, Justin, Devin, Shelby, Christian, Grayson, Jake and Vinny. Brothers, Jack Thacker and Chris Thacker; Sisters, Elizabeth Rhea (Dickie), Lori Kirkpatrick, Linda Cate (Mike), several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Love Chapel Baptist Church on Sunday March 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Seymour TN. The family would like to thank UT Hospice for their exceptional care, especially his nurse Christina. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to UT Hospice Promise Foundation.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020