Robert Mathis
Kingston - Robert Nelson Mathis, age 77 of Kingston, passed away August 13, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 31, 1942. Robert was a member of Cave Creek Primitive Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Robert was retired from K-25 in Oak Ridge, after 25 years as a lineman and electrician. He loved his family, his church and also enjoyed bluegrass music and camping. Preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Lela Mathis; brothers, Cecil Mathis and Noah Mathis. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mattie Jones Mathis; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Jim Buchner, Amanda and Matt Thomas; grandchildren, Jacob Thomas and Alissa Thomas; sister, Margaret Parker; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Elder J.B. Huskey officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday at Cave Creek Cemetery for Graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cave Creek Primitive Baptist Church or Cave Creek Cemetery Association. Donations to both organizations may be mailed to Eddie Graham, 12221 Oakmont Circle, Knoxville, TN 37934. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019